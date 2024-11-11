Jarrow man threatened his partner after she assisted a police investigation against him

By Karon Kelly
Published 11th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who sent threatening voicemails to his partner because she was assisting the police in an investigation against him has been put behind bars.

Nigel Blackburn had bail conditions to keep him away from the woman while he faced an allegation of violence against her.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard in May this year, despite the ban from contacting her, Blackburn sent two threatening voice messages and called her a "grass", while he was drunk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackburn, 42, of Castleton Road, Jarrow, admitted intimidating a witness.

Nigel Blackburn.Nigel Blackburn.
Nigel Blackburn. | Northumbria Police

The assault charge in relation to the initial investigation were dropped.

Fiona Lamb, defending, told the court the messages were difficult to understand and Blackburn was clearly drunk in them.

Miss Lamb added: "There was no direct threat of violence although I do accept that that was probably inferred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is more that can be heard, the repetition of 'I love you', which can be heard several times."

Our free email newsletters deliver South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up online here

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Blackburn to eight months behind bars, meaning he will be released almost immediately due to the time he has spent in custody on remand.

The judge said: "Interfering with witnesses at any stage in an investigation or prosecution is taken very seriously because you are interfering with the course of justice."

Related topics:Bars
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice