Jarrow man threatened his partner after she assisted a police investigation against him
Nigel Blackburn had bail conditions to keep him away from the woman while he faced an allegation of violence against her.
But Newcastle Crown Court heard in May this year, despite the ban from contacting her, Blackburn sent two threatening voice messages and called her a "grass", while he was drunk.
Blackburn, 42, of Castleton Road, Jarrow, admitted intimidating a witness.
The assault charge in relation to the initial investigation were dropped.
Fiona Lamb, defending, told the court the messages were difficult to understand and Blackburn was clearly drunk in them.
Miss Lamb added: "There was no direct threat of violence although I do accept that that was probably inferred.
"There is more that can be heard, the repetition of 'I love you', which can be heard several times."
Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Blackburn to eight months behind bars, meaning he will be released almost immediately due to the time he has spent in custody on remand.
The judge said: "Interfering with witnesses at any stage in an investigation or prosecution is taken very seriously because you are interfering with the course of justice."