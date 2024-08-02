Jarrow offender given final chance after breaching sexual harm prevention order
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kieran Huntley must declare all of his communications devices to the police following a conviction for having child abuse images in 2022.
However, Newcastle Crown Court heard a scheduled appointment between the defendant and his risk offender manager in March revealed he had deleted Tinder from his phone.
A further search of his home address also uncovered an unregistered iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy - which had been made known to police but not within the three day notice requirement.
The court heard during the visit a Monzo bank card was also found.
The 28-year-old told officers he thought it was the deleting of browsing history that was prohibited - not downloading apps like Tinder.
Huntley, of Ely Way, Jarrow, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notification requirements.
The court heard he was originally sentenced to ten months suspended for two year following his conviction in June 2022.
Judge Sarah Mallet said she could also suspend the sentence on this occasion.
The judge told Huntley: "If I see you again you will be going to prison.
"I know you're an intelligent man and you really need to think about things.
"It's you who's subject to this sentence, it's up to you to make sure you know what you can and can't do.
"You've been far too lax about it today.”
The judge sentenced him to 12 months suspended for 21 months with 40 rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed.
Fiona Lamb, defending, said: "The defendant has been working with probation.
"Prior to these original offences he had never troubled the courts before.
“To his credit he works full-time, he has his own accommodation, he's in a stable relationship and they are all important factors."
Huntley will remain on the sex offender's register for ten years.