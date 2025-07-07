Jarrow thief stole more than £420 worth of goods during 17-day crime spree

A thief went on a 17-day spree and stole £420 worth of stock from shops.

Liam Carty targeted Morrisons, Herons, Lloyds and Asda "almost daily" and simply walked out with goods he had not paid for.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he took food, washing detergents and toiletries.

Prosecutor David Povall said: "Over a 17 day period in March this year the defendant was seen to have committed repeated offences of theft from shops.

"In all cases it was commercial enterprises, rather than small, family-run shops, Morrisons, Herons, Lloyds and Asda.

"On each occasion it was unsophisticated offending, walking in, picking up goods and walking out again."

Liam Carty. | Northumbria Police

Mr Povall said Carty was "street homeless" at the time after being released from jail and the stolen food was likely consumed by him whereas other goods would be sold and nothing was recovered.

Carty, 34, of Beech Sreet, Jarrow, who has a "prolonged, prolific and chaotic" criminal record, admitted 14 charges of theft.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Carty is now "completely clean" of drink and drugs and the offending was a result of him having no accommodation or support after his last prison sentence.

Miss Recorder Felicity Davies told Carty: "You repeatedly stole from shops, over 17 days in March you went almost daily into one shop or another."

The recorder sentenced Carty, who has spent three-and-a-half months in custody on remand, to six months, suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation requirements and 150 hours unpaid work.

