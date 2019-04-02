Jarrow woman Nicola Lee set to appear in court charged with murder of Paul Taylor

A woman is set to appear in court charged with the murder of Paul Taylor.

Nicola Lee, 44, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police carry out inquiries in Thames Avenue, Jarrow.

It comes after Paul Taylor, 45, of Hebburn, was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing at an address in Thames Avenue shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: "Paul was a well-liked and much-loved man and his family are obviously devastated by their loss.

"Our thoughts are very much with them, and they have asked that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with his death.

Paul Taylor

"A team of specialist officers continue to offer them any support they need at this difficult time.

"We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding Paul’s death, and detectives continue to map a chronology of events which led to this incident.

"Officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to a nearby officer."

Police have thanked members of the public who have already come forward with information about the incident, and are urging anybody yet to do so to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 45 310319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

