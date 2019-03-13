Joan Hoggett murder trial: Ethan Mountain found not guilty of murder and faces sentence for manslaughter after shop worker stabbed to death

A teenager who stabbed a shopworker to death as she stacked shelves has been cleared of murder.

Ethan Mountain left tragic Joan Hoggett, 62, with 29 knife wounds in an attack at the One Stop Shop in Fulwell, Sunderland, last September.

Ethan Mountain

The 19-year-old, who was carrying a bag of knives and wearing a horror mask when he carried out the killing, had admitted manslaughter but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Mountain was being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court, where prosecutors claimed the killing, which may have been part of a botched attempted robbery, was murder.

His legal team claimed the teen, who spent time in a psychiatric hospital in 2017 and had warned staff someone will get killed" was suffering an abnormality of mind at the time of the killing, which impaired his responsibility for it.

Prosecutor David Brooke QC has told the court it is now accepted on both sides that Mountain is a paranoid schizophrenic and “very ill”.

Inside the One Stop store after Joan Hoggett was stabbed to death by Ethan Mountain.

Mr Brooke said: “This is one of those rare cases that should not proceed any further.

“In the circumstances, notwithstanding this killing, which we all acknowledge was a horrific one, the Crown take the view that the proper course here is not to seek a conviction in respect of count one (murder).”

Trial judge Mr Justice Butcher order the jury to deliver a not guilty verdict in respect of the murder charge.

Mountain now faces sentence for manslaughter, which may take place at a later date.

Joan Hoggett

The holdall Ethan Mountain was carrying at the time he killed Joan Hoggett.