Judge accuses Hebburn motorist of ‘thinking he is above the law’

A South Tyneside motorist accused by a judge of thinking himself above the law has been warned he could be jailed for driving while banned.

Ainsley McFarlane, 40, was scolded by District Judge Zoe Passfield, who told him she was considering putting him behind bars.

McFarlane, of Bournemouth Parade, Hebburn, was disqualified from driving for three years in March last year, after pleading to drug driving.

But he was caught at the wheel of a Peugeot 208 in Butcher’s Bridge Road, Jarrow, in the early hours of Saturday, August 2, a court heard.

After giving his details to police at the roadside and being fully identified, McFarlane fled the scene on foot, but officers did not bother to give chase.

Northumbria Police instead later sent a letter to his home, summoning him to court to face charges of driving while banned and driving without insurance.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, McFarlane pleaded guilty to both offences.

Judge Passfield adjourned his case for an all-options report, meaning McFarlane could be jailed when he returns to the same court to be sentenced on Wednesday, October 22.

The judge told him: “Looking at your record of previous convictions, you seem to think that the rules of driving don’t apply to you.

“This is the third time you’ve driven while you’re on a court order not to drive. For that reason, I’m considering a prison sentence.

“If you drive a car between now and that date, you will go straight to prison.”

Prosecutor Michael Embleton told Judge Passfield: “At 12.35am, officers’ attention was drawn to a vehicle, which they caused to stop.

“They confirmed the driver’s details and then they went to check if he was a disqualified driver.

“Officers looked up, and saw that he had run off. Because they had already confirmed his identity and address, they reported him for the offences.

“I’ve no evidence that he was driving for reward. It’s up to you whether you think it’s high culpability. There’s no evidence of distance driven.”

John Williams, defending, said only that he expected the court would require a pre-sentence report.

McFarlane was granted unconditional bail.