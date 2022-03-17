Ian Hall is accused of killing Steven Thompson, 19, during a confrontation outside Roxanne's nightclub, on the corner of Ocean Road and Anderson Street, South Shields, in the early hours of August 30, 2021.Leon Wildgoose, 22, of Simonside Hall and Dylan Ford, 23, of Alice Street, both South Shields, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.Hall, 40, of Revensby Street, also in South Shields, denies the charge and was being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 16, the third day of the case, Judge Penny Moreland discharged the jury due to legal reasons.A new trial will now start on August 8, 2022.

Tributes poured in for Steven – who was described by his mother Elaine as ‘kind, funny and loved by everyone’ – after his death in 2021.

