Jury retires to consider verdicts in Sycamore Gap tree felling trial
Prosecutors claim Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were the pair responsible for the landmark felling in the early hours of September 28, 2023.
The century old sycamore landed on Hadrian's Wall in rural Northumberland after it was cut with a chainsaw, causing damage to the Roman structure.
Graham, 39, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, both deny two counts of damaging £622,191 worth of property to the tree and £1,144 to the wall.
The pair have been on trial at Newcastle Crown Court since last Tuesday.
During his opening to the jury, prosecutor Richard Wright KC claimed the pair were responsible for the "mindless vandalism" in which was a "moronic mission".
The defendants are alleged to have travelled in Graham's Range Rover before taking pictures of a wedge of tree they had kept as a "trophy", next to a chainsaw in the back of the vehicle.
The missing wedge of the tree and the chainsaw used to cut it down have never been found.
Mrs Justice Lambert gave her summing up of the case this morning (Thursday, May 8) before sending out the jury to deliberate.
She told the jurors: "As you know the defendants both deny their involvement."
The judge added: "There is no pressure, you have plenty of time.
"There is no right length of time for a jury to be out. It is as long as it takes."
The jury were told only unanimous verdicts on both counts for both defendant could be accepted.
The trial continues.
