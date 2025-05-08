Jury retires to consider verdicts in Sycamore Gap tree felling trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The jury in the trial of two men accused of chopping down the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree have retired to consider its verdict.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutors claim Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were the pair responsible for the landmark felling in the early hours of September 28, 2023.

The century old sycamore landed on Hadrian's Wall in rural Northumberland after it was cut with a chainsaw, causing damage to the Roman structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, 39, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, both deny two counts of damaging £622,191 worth of property to the tree and £1,144 to the wall.

The pair have been on trial at Newcastle Crown Court since last Tuesday.

During his opening to the jury, prosecutor Richard Wright KC claimed the pair were responsible for the "mindless vandalism" in which was a "moronic mission".

The Sycamore Gap tree was felled in September 2023. | AFP via Getty Images

The defendants are alleged to have travelled in Graham's Range Rover before taking pictures of a wedge of tree they had kept as a "trophy", next to a chainsaw in the back of the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The missing wedge of the tree and the chainsaw used to cut it down have never been found.

Mrs Justice Lambert gave her summing up of the case this morning (Thursday, May 8) before sending out the jury to deliberate.

She told the jurors: "As you know the defendants both deny their involvement."

The judge added: "There is no pressure, you have plenty of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no right length of time for a jury to be out. It is as long as it takes."

The jury were told only unanimous verdicts on both counts for both defendant could be accepted.

The trial continues.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.