Jury sworn in for the Sycamore Gap tree felling trial

By Karon Kelly
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:57 BST
A jury has been sworn in a trial of two men accused of felling Sycamore Gap tree with a chainsaw.

Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, both from Cumbria, each face two charges of damaging property in relation to the sycamore and to Hadrian's Wall, which it grew beside, on September 28 2023.

The tree and wall both belong to the National Trust and are places of historic interest or natural beauty.

The trial date for two men accused of felling the world famous Sycamore Gap tree has been set. | Getty Images

Graham, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Carruthers, of Church Street, Wigton, deny all charges.

A jury panel was sworn in at Newcastle Crown Court today (Monday, April 28) and the case will get underway tomorrow (Tuesday, April 29).

