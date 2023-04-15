News you can trust since 1849
Kitchen porter who raped two schoolgirls jailed for 22 years

The judge described the crimes as "depraved.”

By Karon Kelly
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

A "depraved" kitchen porter who raped two schoolgirls has been jailed for 22 years.

Duku Miah warned his victims not to tell their parents what he had done and left them traumatised after the shocking attacks.

The 49-year-old restaurant worker, of Wallington Grove, South Shields, South Tyneside, denied two charges of rape and three of sexual assault, all relating to a child under 13, but was found guilty by a jury.

Newcastle Crown Court.Newcastle Crown Court.
At Newcastle Crown Court today Miah was sentenced to 22 years with a two year extended licence period and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Judge Earl said Miah's crimes were "depraved" and that the affect on the young victims, who are being helped by parents and experts, is "difficult to comprehend.”

Prosecutor Anne Richardson told the court both victims suffered serious psychological harm because of what happened to them.

David Callan, defending, said Miah does not agree with the guilty verdicts but accepts them.

Mr Callan said Miah has a poor grasp of English, is "illiterate in any language" and will struggle in prison.