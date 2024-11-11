Knife surrender placed in South Shields as part of a Northumbria Police crackdown

Northumbria Police have established a knife surrender bin in South Shields.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week-long crackdown on knife crime has been launched today (Monday, November 11) by Northumbria Police and will run until Sunday, November 17.

The focus of the crackdown, titled Operation Sceptre, is on seizing dangerous weapons and locating wanted offenders, as well as educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the duration of the week, knife surrender bins will be in place at police stations across the Northumbria area to allow members of the public to hand over knives safely and securely.

Millbank Police Station, in South Shields. | National World

These surrender bins are based at:

Alnwick, Bedlington, Berwick and Hexham in Northumberland.

Middle Engine Lane in Wallsend.

Etal Lane and Forth Banks in Newcastle.

Gateshead.

Millbank in South Shields.

Southwick in Sunderland.

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, the Force’s Knife Crime Lead, said: “As a Force we are absolutely committed to tackling knife-crime and the devastating impact it has on our communities.

“Prevention is one of our key priorities, and central to this is educating younger people on the dangers of becoming involved in this type of criminality – and changing attitudes towards carrying weapons.

“The activity this week, very much builds on the work we carryout throughout the year with our partners to combat knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not something policing can tackle alone – everyone can play their part in keeping our region safe.

“I’d call on everyone, if you think someone you care about is becoming involved in knife crime, to please speak to them about the dangers of doing so and the serious consequences.

“I would also encourage people to share information with us if you know that someone is carrying a weapon.

“Perpetrators who use knives not only ruin their lives and the lives of their victims, but also the lives of their own family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Dungworth, the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, has given her backing to the Operation and expressed that tackling knife crime is a top priority for the Force.

She added: “Carrying a knife makes you likely to use it – and that has consequences. Too often we have seen lives lost, futures destroyed, and families left heartbroken.

“Proactive work like Operation Sceptre is about reassuring people that tackling knife crime is a top priority for Northumbria Police.

“Alongside this enforcement work, my Violence Reduction Unit will continue to work with young people in our area educating, raising awareness, and diverting those at risk away from that lifestyle – prevention is key.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to report knife crime incidents can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Force website, or go to the ‘Report’ pages, also on the website.

Fr those who are unable to contact the Force via those ways can call 101 and in an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, call 999.