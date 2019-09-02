(L-R) Jordan Pearce, Marc Alder and Samantha Roberts

Samantha Roberts lashed out with a kitchen knife during the violence that left Jordan Pearce with five wounds which required eight hours of surgery, and Mark Alder five wounds that needed stitches at hospital.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the brawl on Beach Road in South Shields broke out last November when Pearce and Alder turned up at a house where Roberts was staying, armed with baseball bats and started banging on the door.

Prosecutor Richard Herrmann said an armed fight, involving others who joined in or watched, very quickly erupted and was caught on CCTV, which was played in court.

Top (l-r) Marc Alder and Samantha Roberts Bottom (l) Jordan Pearce

Mr Herrmann told the court: "The groups came together and there was a very violent scene. During the course of that, serious injury was undoubtedly caused to at least Pearce and Alder. Both suffered stab-type wounds."

Roberts, Pearce and Alder all admitted affray and having an offensive weapon.

In her basis of plea Roberts initially denied causing injury and claimed she did not use the knife, despite what is shown on the CCTV, but later withdrew this.

Judge Edward Bindloss said: "Miss Roberts had the knife, can be seen stabbing out with it. Alder and Pearce receive injuries consistent with knife wounds and no-one else is likely to have inflicted those."

The court heard no charges were brought in relation to the stabbings as neither man made a complaint to the police.

The police became involved because they were alerted by hospital staff about the men's injuries.

Judge Edward Bindloss told the trio: "This was a relatively short lived episode but it was a very violent one."

Roberts, 30, of Sea Road, South Shields, has been jailed for 13 months.

Pearce, 26, of Girtin Road, South Shields, who also admitted an unrelated knife possession charge, has been jailed for 16 months.

Alder, 29, of Beach Road, South Shields, has been jailed for 15 months.

The judge said: "There was a violent scene in the garden which spread into the street.

"It was a Sunday evening. Clearly Pearce and Alder came armed for a fight.

"Miss Roberts came out of the house armed with a knife and she was prepared to use it and did use it.

"People were injured in this incident, other people were present.

"Pearce and Alder ended up with wounds to their bodies. In my judgement, only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate and only in that way can the appropriate punishment be achieved."

Vic Laffey, defending Roberts, said: "This is completely out of character for her and something she has never been involved in in any shape or form.

"She is a lady who has a young child of her own."

Mr Laffey said Roberts had been at the house with her partner and a relative of his who had recently been released from hospital when the armed men turned up at the door.

He added: "She accepts it was entirely inappropriate."

Ian Cook, defending Pearce, said: "He became involved in a situation he did not need to become involved in, in an argument that wasn't his argument.

"Becoming involved had serious consequences for him. He spent just over a week in hospital."

Mr Cook said Pearce is a welder who has an offer of work and has been employed off-shore in the past but had gone "completely off the rails for a period of time" and is now back on track.

Gavin Doig, defending Alder, said: "He was wounded five times, not as seriously as Mr Pearce but it was still significant."