Knifeman threatened two men in car that had tried to run him over

Ben Goss, 22, shouted towards the vehicle and made threats to the people inside in November of last year.

Newcastle Crown Court the altercation took place after the car had crashed into a garden wall near to where Goss had been standing.

It wasn't fully understood what led the car to crash but it was believed the driver knew Goss and it was an attempt to run him over in relation to a drugs debt.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Anthony Pettengell told the court that the police were called at around 10am after reports the vehicle had crashed on Calf Close Lane in Jarrow.

Mr Pettengell said that Goss could be heard shouting before later producing a knife from his waistband.

Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani told him: "At the time you had started taking large amounts of illegal drugs such as cocaine.

"The two inside the car were targeting you about a drugs debt.

"They drove the car at you and your friend. They missed you and crashed into a wall.

"While your friend had the good sense and stepped back, not becoming involved, you approached the car making threats.

"I accept at the time you were mentally unwell. When you were arrested you said you needed to go to hospital."

Goss, of no fixed abode, has one previous conviction for criminal damage and initially told officers in interview he had been elsewhere at the time but refused to say where.

However, he later pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon and has remained in custody since the incident.

Claire Anderson, mitigating, told the court her client had a long standing history of mental health issues.

She said: "Clearly we have here a very young man very lightly convicted with significant mental health problems.

"He has a supportive family and has spent 14 weeks in custody."

The judge told Goss he was satisfied he didn't have to send him to immediate custody and instead imposed a 15-month community order.

He added: "The two men tried to run you over in the car moments earlier.

"I also bear in mind you were 22 years of age and young men don't really reach maturity until 25.

"A custodial sentence is not justified therefore I'm going to impose a community order."