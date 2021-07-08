Knifeman who boarded Metro with 'wicked-looking' machetes wanted to 'stab someone up'

Joshua Radick had been swearing at a woman, who looked "uncomfortable", on the carriage.

He was then challenged by another passenger, who was travelling with his young child, about language his behaviour on December 27 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 22-year-old menace warned the worried dad "I've got something in my bag and I will use it".

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins said the passenger, who had boarded the train at Pelaw, felt "a bit scared he would be attacked with a weapon and was concerned for his child as well" so called the police.

Mr Hopkins told the court: "The defendant left the Metro at Fellgate station and punched the doors of the train as it pulled away.

"The complainant was told by other passengers they had heard the defendant bragging about a knife.

"Officers attended, located the defendant and searched him.

"They found on him two machetes in his backpack."

The court heard Radick was arrested and claimed he had taken a quantity of pills so was taken to hospital.

Mr Hopkins added: "He told officers on the way there he was carrying a machete because he wanted to stab someone up."

Radick, of Emfield Row, Hebburn, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour and possessing two bladed articles.

The court heard he has previous convictions for carrying weapons.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to eight months behind bars and told him: "You cannot go out of the house carrying knives."

Judge Rippon said she had viewed pictures of the machetes and warned him he could not get away with such behaviour.

She added: "They are wicked-looking weapons and very dangerous indeed."

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Radick is "apologetic and deeply ashamed" of his behaviour.

Mr Lane said Radick did not produce the weapons from his bag and added: "He has a history of emotional and behavioural difficulties."

The court heard Radick has been "doing well" while in custody on remand.