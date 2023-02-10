However police bosses have said there is no “notable increase” in trouble in the area.

At a recent meeting of the West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon Community Area Forum (CAF), Temple Memorial Park was put under the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a neighbourhood police update to the CAF, several councillors and members of the public referenced reports of crime and antisocial behaviour at the public park.

Pictures showing the aftermath of a grass fire in Temple Park in 2020.

Councillor Doreen Purvis, who represents the Whiteleas ward, flagged up reports of quad bikes using the park, anti-social behaviour and motorbikes being “burnt out”.

The councillor also said there had been reports of snares being set for animals and suspected “lamping” practices, a hunting method which involves the use of strong spotlights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ernest Gibson, fellow Whiteleas ward councillor, said he had also received reports about potential lamping.

Cllr Gibson, who serves as South Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for transport and neighbourhoods, said this included reports of people coming onto Temple Memorial Park at night with 4×4 vehicles.

Tina Roche, one of the CAF’s ‘advisory members’, said she lives near Temple Memorial Park and had heard what she believed to be “gunshots” in the early hours of the morning.

Paul Freeman, of the Temple Memorial Park Friends voluntary group, also criticised the police’s previous response to various issues in the park and added residents had stopped reporting as they think it’s “a waste of time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the only “effective” responses to park issues in the past had included collaborative efforts between the police and the council, and police officers using mountain bikes or horses.

Northumbria Police have previously appealed for people to keep a lookout for late night vehicles after reports of lamping in several areas across South Tyneside.

Sergeant Lee Meadows, who was present at the West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon CAF meeting in January,2023, said he was not aware of reports of the use of guns or snares in Temple Memorial Park.

However the neighbourhood officer encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious activity and added police would continue working with the council to prevent any unauthorised access to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police bosses stressed they had dedicated antisocial behaviour operations and that crime figures showed a small number of incidents at Temple Memorial Park in recent months.

Sergeant John Bailey has continued to urge residents to report incidents so police can allocate resources and “take appropriate action”.

Sgt Bailey, speaking after the CAF meeting, added: “Tackling and preventing anti-social behaviour is a priority for the force and we recognise the impact that it can have on communities.

“That’s why we run dedicated operations all year round – supported by our partners – so we can effectively tackle pockets of disorder and make sure our communities feel safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Temple Memorial Park, we have had only five incidents reported to us during the last six months, and in the wider area, we are not seeing any notable increase in terms of anti-social behaviour or other criminal activity.

“However, we will not be complacent and our officers will be continuing to conduct targeted patrols in the area over the coming weeks.

“We would always encourage anybody who is a victim of anti-social behaviour, or who is aware of a particular incident or problem, to report it to us.

“That way, we can deploy resources accordingly and take appropriate action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To report suspicious activity or for non-emergency enquiries contact Northumbria Police by ringing 101 and in an emergency, always call 999.