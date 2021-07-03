Learner driver crashed at South Shields roundabout - then fled the scene

The incident happened at the junction of Chichester Road and Dean Road

Adele Koomson, 30, smashed her Vauxhall Corsa at the Dean Road and Chichester Road junction at Chichester, South Shields, on Saturday, December 19.

Koomson, of Burleigh Street, near South Shields town hall, caused almost £700 of damage to metal barriers, borough magistrates heard.

A witness who spotted the crash in his rear view mirror smelled booze in her car when he went to check she was uninjured.

Prosecutor Tracey Wood said Koomson handed over the keys when the man demanded she did – and then left the scene on foot.

Ms Wood told the hearing: “This defendant has been involved in a road traffic accident.

“She was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa which caused damage to street furniture.

“There was a witness who had been on Dean Road at about 11.10pm.

“In his rear view mirror, he saw the Vauxhall Corsa approach the roundabout at speed, and saw it crash. He went to the vehicle.

“The driver attempted to drive away but the witness knocked on the window and asked her to stop and hand over the keys..

“He could smell intoxicating liquor in the vehicle. She has tried to get the keys back.”

The court was told the damaged barriers were valued at £672 and belonged to South Tyneside Council.

It was also said Koomson had several previous convictions but none for motoring offences.

David Forrester, defending, said: “The circumstances here are that this lady is a learner driver.

“She was insured but was not allowed to drive after 11pm on her provisional licence.

“She doesn’t accept that she was under the influence of alcohol.

“She does accept that these are circumstances where she would have been asked to provide a sample.

“She suffers from anxiety and depression and went away from the scene because of the stress of the accident.”

Koomson, who pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance, said, “I take full responsibility.”

For failing to stop, she was banned from driving for six months and fined £120, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.