Littering, speeding and no number plate - the latest South Tyneside court cases
The cases were heard at magistrates' court.
Mohammed Rashaid Amin, 36, of Ebor Street, South Shields, was fined £166 with three penalty points for speeding.
Kaie James Coates, 21, of Troutbeck Way, South Shields, was fined £400 with three penalty points for speeding.
Jack Moffett, 33, of Walsh Avenue, Hebburn, was fined £450 and banned from driving for speeding.
Katy Dibbern, 32, of Dale Street, South Shields, was fined £440 for littering and providing false information.
Thomas Hay, 53, of Burnside, Jarrow, was fined £220 for using a vehicle without a front number plate and with an unlawful rear plate.
Simon Alexander Kassae, 39, of Kent Street, Jarrow, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months failure to identify a driver.
Kenneth Potter, 37, of Manorway, Jarrow, was fined £153 with three penalty points for speeding.