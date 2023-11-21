News you can trust since 1849
Littering, speeding and no number plate - the latest South Tyneside court cases

The cases were heard at magistrates' court.

By Kevin Clark
Published 21st Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Mohammed Rashaid Amin, 36, of Ebor Street, South Shields, was fined £166 with three penalty points for speeding.

Kaie James Coates, 21, of Troutbeck Way, South Shields, was fined £400 with three penalty points for speeding.

The cases were heard at magistrates' court
Jack Moffett, 33, of Walsh Avenue, Hebburn, was fined £450 and banned from driving for speeding.

Katy Dibbern, 32, of Dale Street, South Shields, was fined £440 for littering and providing false information.

Thomas Hay, 53, of Burnside, Jarrow, was fined £220 for using a vehicle without a front number plate and with an unlawful rear plate.

Simon Alexander Kassae, 39, of Kent Street, Jarrow, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months failure to identify a driver.

Kenneth Potter, 37, of Manorway, Jarrow, was fined £153 with three penalty points for speeding.

