A North East police constable with service spanning more than two decades has been named National Response Officer of the Year.

PC Joe Furniss from Northumbria Police was hand-selected by a judging panel made up of senior officers and representatives as part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) award.

Hard-working PC Furniss has more than 22 years’ of service with the Force – and has dedicated his entire career to working in response policing.

Cumbria DCC Rob Carden, Northumbria PC Furniss and Northumbria ACC Howe. Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

Day to day, this sees him deployed to a range of incidents, which are often as a result of an emergency 999 call, across South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Thanks to his hard work and extensive knowledge of the area, PC Furniss takes a proactive approach to policing and has made 100 arrests in the past year.

PC Furniss was put forward for the title by his peers for being “an exemplary officer” who is “always keen to help and support his colleagues”. His colleagues also praised his “calm, professional manner”, and said his eagerness to attend incidents is “astounding”.

On Thursday, June 29 PC Furniss was presented with his national accolade at Southwick Police Station by Deputy Chief Constable Rob Carden, of Cumbria Police, who leads on response policing nationally.

Following his win, PC Joe Furniss said: “I am very happy and proud to win this award, especially as it’s a national award – so to come out top is really unbelievable to me.

“I have been a response officer for 22 years and I still find my role so varied and exciting.

“The most rewarding part of being an officer is being able to help victims and support my colleagues.

“It has also been brilliant for me to see students that I have tutored gain confidence and advance through the ranks during my service.

“It’s great to feel like I can make a difference and I am able to help victims when they need my support the most.”

He was joined by Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe, who leads on response and neighbourhood policing for Northumbria Police.

Speaking after the presentation, ACC Howe said: “First and foremost, I would like to congratulate our very own PC Joe Furniss for winning this prestigious award.

“Joe is a true credit to policing and is the embodiment of what a response police officer should be. Not only is he an exceptional team player who goes above and beyond to protect the public, he also leads from the front and is always there to support his colleagues through challenging times.

“He is extremely worthy of this national accolade for his continued commitment and I am delighted that his efforts have been formally recognised in this way.”

ACC Howe added: “Over the last few days, police forces across the UK have been shining a light on the great work of response officers as part of National Response Policing Week.

NPCC lead for Response Policing, Deputy Chief Constable Rob Carden, said: “Congratulations to Joe, the nomination we received highlighted what an asset he is to Northumbria Police.

