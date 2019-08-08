Locals tell of robbery shock at Shields bookmakers 'Make That Bet'
Northumbria police officers were called to the scene of a robbery that took place at a bookmakers in South Shields.
At around 7.30pm on Thursday, August 8, police received a report that two men had entered the Make That Bet store on Whiteleas Way in South Shields with their faces covered.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “They were carrying knives and threatened staff members before making off with a large quantity of cash.
“Officers were deployed to the area but the men had already left the area.
“Nobody in the store was injured during the incident but they have been left very shaken.”
The police have done house to house inquiries in the area to get more information and a forensics van arrived shortly after.
Neighbours who witnessed the incident spoke to the Gazette.
A 45-year-old man who lives nearby said: "We just drove past and saw all the police turning up.
"We heard it was two lads in balaclavas and they dropped a big bag of pennies and then a bag of 50p pieces down the road as they ran away, maybe about 200 yards down the road."We think they ran off towards Reubens Avenue and the police are out looking for them.”
A 59-year-old man who lives near the bookmakers said: “I just saw the police outside the shop. I’d been out the back and the football had been on and when I came out the front I saw loads of police.”
A 42-year-old woman who also witnessed the incident said: “I just saw all the police turn up. There was armed police and they had their guns out. It looked like rifles. I am shocked about what has happened and I just can’t believe I didn’t hear anything. Something like that, you would expect to but it was just so quiet.”
Inquiries are ongoing to locate the two men and officers are carrying out an investigation.
Anyone who knows those responsible, or saw anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 1005 08/08/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.