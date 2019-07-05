Look inside this 'deplorable' flat in South Tyneside where a man was evicted due to clutter and rubbish
A two-bedroomed flat was left in such a ‘deplorable state’ that the man living there was evicted from his home.
Wayne Jones, of Wilberforce Street, Jarrow, was forced to leave his flat because it was untidy and cluttered with rubbish.
He had also been convicted of offences which occurred outside and near the property.
The 46-year-old was evicted after South Tyneside Council successfully secured possession through South Shields County Court.
When Jones moved into the property in 2016, he had to sign a Good Neighbour Agreement because of a history of anti-social behaviour.
But the flat was described as being in a ‘deplorable state’ by a South Tyneside Homes Community Safety and Tenancy Enforcement Officer, who visited on numerous occasions.
There was also drugs paraphernalia and often a strong smell of cannabis present in the property.
Jones was given several warnings that he was in breach of his tenancy agreement – but the situation still did not improve.
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “Eviction is always a last resort and we make it quite clear to tenants from the outset what is and isn’t acceptable.
“In Jones’ case, he had to agree to sign a Good Neighbour Agreement. His criminal convictions plus his failure to keep the property in a decent condition breached his tenancy agreement.
“He failed to respond to requests to clean and tidy the property despite knowing he was in danger of losing his home.”