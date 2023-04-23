Main avoids jail after smashing his way into ex's home during the night

A man who grabbed his ex-partner by the throat after he smashed his way into her home in the middle of the night has avoided jail.

Craig Johnston and the victim had been in a on-off relationship before the offences in January of this year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Johnston had sent messages including that he hoped she would be raped before he turned up at her home without invitation.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court that the woman had been in an argument with an ex-partner in the days leading up to the incident, which had angered Johnston.

Mr Pallister said: "Between midnight on the 12th of January and just before one in the morning she describes how the defendant started sending her numerous text messages.

"She received text messages from the defendant saying he hoped she would be raped, I will cut your f****** toes off.

"He also made reference to setting fire to her ex-partner's home address, not fearing if her child was there."

The court heard the woman later told officers she didn't believe his threats but she later heard the sound of her dogs barking and a banging on the front door.

Mr Pallister said: "She started to walk down the stairs when she saw glass coming through the middle panel on the front door.

"She then saw an arm come through that panel. It was the defendant who entered the property."

The court heard the victim recalled Johnston shouting as he came into the property but she could not remember what he was saying.

He then approached her and grabbed her throat with his left hand while holding a hammer in the other, which made it hard for her to breathe.

Johnston, of Erskine Road, South Shields, then smashed a kitchen window and left, but returned a short while later and grabbed her again after she tried to seek help from a neighbour.

The 40-year-old was arrested and he later pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety, criminal damage, and common assault.

Gavin Doig, defending, told the court it was an out of character incident for Johnston who had no previous convictions.

Mr Recorder Tom Moran said the offending crossed the custodial threshold but said he was willing to suspend the term of imprisonment to allow work to be carried out.

Johnston was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, suspended for two years. He must also complete 20 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

