Police were called to Jervis Street, in Hebburn, at 12.35pm yesterday (Thursday, January 12), after receiving reports of an alleged assault, thought to have involved a bladed article.

According Northumbria Police: “A 27-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230112-0401.”

Police on the scene in Hebburn following the incident.

Following the incident, the force launched an investigation, with a police presence remaining in the area as officers conducted enquiries.

At the time a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene and found a man who had sustained a minor leg injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He received treatment at the scene.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved. Officers believe all parties were known to each other.”

Police were called to Jervis Street.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 12.39pm to a person injured at a private address in the Hebburn area.

"We sent two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, one emergency ambulance and had support from Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient was treated at the scene."

One resident said: “I saw a large police presence on the street and there was a helicopter flying overhead for ages.”

