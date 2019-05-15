Man, 30, arrested on suspicion of murder after man's body found at South Tyneside house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in South Tyneside yesterday.

Just after noon on Tuesday police received a report of concern for a man who lived at an address in High Street in the Jarrow area.

Forensic officers at a house in High Street, Jarrow, after a man's body was discovered on Tuesday.

He had not been seen since Sunday and nobody had been able to get access to the property.

Emergency services went to the scene and gained entry to the address where they found a 54-year-old man dead inside.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and detectives have been in the area to carry out enquiries since the body was found.

A 30-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

Forensic officers at a house in High Street, Jarrow, after a man's body was discovered on Tuesday.

Police say that specially trained officers are supporting the man’s family today and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The senior investigating officer in the case DCI John Bent is now appealing for anyone with information about the man’s death to contact police.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent said: “We know that these types of incidents can always have a big impact on the local community.

“I want to reassure the public that we believe those involved are known to each other and that this is an isolated incident, not a random attack between strangers.

Forensic officers at a house in High Street, Jarrow, after a man's body was discovered on Tuesday.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area throughout the day to carry out enquiries and to speak to any concerned residents and businesses in Jarrow.

“Specially-trained officers are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time and we would ask you to respect their privacy.

“With this in mind, we would ask the public to also avoid speculating about the incident on social media as this is an ongoing murder investigation.”

Witness Katie Nowles, who lives nearby, said she and and a friend had been in the street on Tuesday afternoon.

Forensic officers at a house in High Street, Jarrow, after a man's body was discovered on Tuesday.

"There was a couple of us walking past," she said.

"There was a woman standing outside with a few police officers, then a white van pulled up with people wearing white masks, hairnets and forensic suits.

"There were police going round from door-to-door asking people about what they had seen."

Officers are asking that anyone who may have information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between Sunday and Tuesday, can contact police.

Those with information should call the non-emergency 101 line quoting log 441 14/05/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Forensic officers at a house in High Street, Jarrow, after a man's body was discovered on Tuesday.