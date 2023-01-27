News you can trust since 1849
Man, 49, taken to hospital after suffering facial injury in alleged assault in Hebburn shopping precinct

A man has reportedly been assaulted in Hebburn town centre, Northumbria Police have confirmed. The alleged attack took place on the morning of Friday January 27.

By Tony Gillan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:58pm

A police cordon was put in place where the attack is said to have occurred, outside a shop on St John’s Precinct. The cordon has since been removed and business are operating as normal.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.20am today (Friday, January 27) police received a report of an assault outside of a premises on St John’s Precinct in Hebburn.

“Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that a man had been assaulted by another man and the suspect had left the area on foot before police arrived.

The scene of the alleged assault in St John's Precinct, Hebburn. The police cordon has since been removed.
“The man, aged 49, was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening facial injury.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something page’ on our website quoting reference NP-20230127-0198.”

Police at the scene of the alleged assault in St John's Precinct, Hebburn.