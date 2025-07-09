Man appears before magistrates accused of stealing garden equipment in West Boldon

A North East man has appeared in court after he was charged with burglary in South Tyneside.

Danny Winter, of Wakenshaw Avenue, in Durham, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 5, following an incident in the West Boldon area.

Police received a report in the early hours of Friday morning (July 4) stating that garden equipment had been taken from outside a property on Keats Avenue.

Officers launched an investigation and arrested 20-year-old Winter on the same day.

Winter was charged with two counts of handling stolen goods, one count of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on July 23.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report that in the early hours of Friday morning (July 4), garden equipment was taken from the outside a residential property on Keats Avenue in West Boldon, in South Tyneside.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report same day and was taken into police custody.

“The following day (Saturday), he was charged with burglary and will appear before the courts.”