Man appears in court following an alleged robbery in South Shields

A man has appeared in court over an alleged South Shields robbery.

Alan Clarke, 50, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 10, in connection with a reported robbery in South Shields.

At around 10.40pm on Friday, March 7, it was reported to police that a man had robbed a woman, on Beach Road, directly opposite Beach Road Nursery.

The victim had her coat, mobile phone, cash, and medication stolen, as well as suffering facial injuries, as a result of the incident.

It is understood that she was dragged to the floor and assaulted by an offender, who then took her belongings and fled the scene on foot.

Members of the public stopped to intervene and detained the suspect, who was immediately taken into custody by police officers.

Clarke, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside charged with attempted robbery, assault, and a public order offence - he is due back at the same court in April.

To help assist with their ongoing investigation, Northumbria Police are now appealing to members of the public for witnesses or footage of the alleged incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident itself, or of the moments leading up to it.

Members of the public are asked to check for any footage showing a white male, approximately 5ft 10in, wearing a long-sleeved grey and orange jacket with an orange hood, and wearing black trainers with orange detail.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those who are unable to contact officers in these ways, then you can call 101.

Anyone with information should quote the crime reference number of 026183P/25.