Man arrested after allegedly dressing as Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi for Halloween
North Yorkshire police have arrested a man who allegedly wore a Halloween costume depicting Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.
A man has been arrested following complaints on social media about somebody wearing a Halloween costume that depicted Salman Abedi, the Manchester Arena bomber.
Pictures of a man wearing na Arabic-style headdress, with the slogan “I love Ariana Grande” on his t-shirt.
The man was also carrying a rucksack with “boom” and “TNT” written on the front, with the Halloween costume causing fury when it was posted online earlier this week.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: “North Yorkshire Police can confirm that a man has been arrested after the force received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume on social media depicting murderer Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.
“The man was arrested on November 1 on suspicion of a number of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages.”
The man has been released on bail pending further inquiries into the incident.
Salman Abedi killed 22 people, as well as himself, when he detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the venue on May 22, 2017.
Among those who were killed in the attack were Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, who were both from South Shields.
Following their deaths, the couple’s families set up the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust so their legacy will live on.