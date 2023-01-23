Northumbria Police were called to an incident on Melrose Avenue, in Hebburn, on Friday, January 20, after receiving a report of an assault outside a property.

One man was subsequently taken to hospital with head injuries.

After the incident, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on police bail.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.15pm on Friday (January 20) officers received a report of an assault outside an address on Melrose Avenue, Hebburn.

“It was reported that an offender had assaulted another man who was known to him following a disagreement.

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

