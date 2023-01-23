News you can trust since 1849
Man arrested and another taken to hospital with head injuries after suspected assault in Hebburn

One man was taken to hospital and another has been arrested after a suspected assault.

By Sam Johnson
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 2:14pm

Northumbria Police were called to an incident on Melrose Avenue, in Hebburn, on Friday, January 20, after receiving a report of an assault outside a property.

One man was subsequently taken to hospital with head injuries.

After the incident, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on police bail.

The incident took place on Friday, January 20
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.15pm on Friday (January 20) officers received a report of an assault outside an address on Melrose Avenue, Hebburn.

“It was reported that an offender had assaulted another man who was known to him following a disagreement.

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”