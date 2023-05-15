Man arrested as police seize more than £200,000 worth of cannabis during a raid

Police raided the property, on Hillhead Road in the West Denton area of Newcastle, on Friday, May 12, as part of Operation Sentinel.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), as well as NCA officers and the Northumbria Police Neighbourhood Support Team, discovered over 250 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

According to NEROCU, the seized cannabis has an estimated street value of more than £200,000.

Further searches of the property discovered that the electricity had been bypassed; however, the electric company has since attended to make the address safe again.

The cannabis farm has been dismantled and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis after trying to flee the scene.

Officers have confirmed that he has since been dealt with via immigration officials.

More than 250 plants were discovered.

Speaking about the raid, Sergeant Neil Lovat, from NEROCU’s Disruption Team, said: “I hope this activity is a clear sign of our stance on illegal drug supply in our region.

“We know that members of the public have differing views on cannabis, but the reality is that a farm of this size will turn a significant profit which will then be reinvested into further illicit activity such as trafficking and exploitation by organised criminals, who have little to no concern for the ripple effects of their criminality.

“Many cannabis farms also bypass their electricity – creating a dangerous fire hazard. No-one wants to live near that which is why we, along with our partners, are committed to tackling this type of criminality in the North East.

“If you see anything suspicious in your community, please let police know. Your information could result in us bringing effective justice against criminals who are operating in your area.”

