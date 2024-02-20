News you can trust since 1849
Man arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft from a vehicle at The Nook

A man is in police custody following an incident at The Nook.
By Ryan Smith
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:46 GMT
Northumbria Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle in South Tyneside.

Just after 2.50am on Tuesday, February 20, a patrol officer spotted a broken window at a premises on Prince Edward Road, at The Nook, in South Shields.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle at The Nook. Photo: Google Maps.
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle at The Nook. Photo: Google Maps.
When further officers attended the scene, they arrested the man.

It has been confirmed that he remains in police custody at the time of writing.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Shortly after 2.50am today (Tuesday), a patrol officer spotted a broken window at a premises on Prince Edward Road in South Shields.

"Further officers then attended the scene and a man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.

"He remains in police custody."

