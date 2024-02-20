Man arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft from a vehicle at The Nook
Northumbria Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle in South Tyneside.
Just after 2.50am on Tuesday, February 20, a patrol officer spotted a broken window at a premises on Prince Edward Road, at The Nook, in South Shields.
When further officers attended the scene, they arrested the man.
It has been confirmed that he remains in police custody at the time of writing.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Shortly after 2.50am today (Tuesday), a patrol officer spotted a broken window at a premises on Prince Edward Road in South Shields.
"Further officers then attended the scene and a man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.
"He remains in police custody."