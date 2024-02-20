Man arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft from a vehicle at The Nook

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle in South Tyneside.

Just after 2.50am on Tuesday, February 20, a patrol officer spotted a broken window at a premises on Prince Edward Road, at The Nook, in South Shields.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle at The Nook. Photo: Google Maps.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When further officers attended the scene, they arrested the man.

It has been confirmed that he remains in police custody at the time of writing.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Shortly after 2.50am today (Tuesday), a patrol officer spotted a broken window at a premises on Prince Edward Road in South Shields.

"Further officers then attended the scene and a man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.