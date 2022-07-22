Man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after police are called to South Shields street

Police were called to the Dean Road area yesterday evening, Thursday, July 21, after claims that a drunken man had entered the store and damaged a plastic screen.

He was also reportedly seen walking in front of passing traffic outside.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed one man had been arrested: “Shortly before 7.20pm yesterday (Thursday) police received a report an intoxicated man had entered a shop on Dean Road, where he began acting in an aggressive manner inside the premises and damaging a Perspex screen.

“It was also reported that when he left the shop, he began walking in front of passing vehicles on the road.

“Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

"He remains in custody at this time.”