Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car ploughs through railings onto pavement in South Shields
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving above the legal limit after crashing through some railings and fleeing the scene.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on John Reid Road, South Shields, on Tuesday, July 23, shortly before 9pm.
A car ploughed through the railings narrowly missing pedestrians walking by, according to reports.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and inquiries are still ongoing.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 9pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on John Reid Road , South Shields.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"Officers attended and found a car had collided with the railings. The occupant of the vehicle had already left the scene.
"A 23-year-old man was later arrested and has been reported for driving offences. Inquiries are ongoing.
"Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1241 240719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."