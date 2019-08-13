Man arrested over 'machete' incident in Jarrow street
A man has been arrested following a weapons incident on a street.
Residents have told the Gazette they saw armed officers and a dog unit arrive in the area of Derby Street and Hope Street in Jarrow at 8.50pm yesterday, Monday, August 12.
Following a “short confrontation” they said a man was arrested, with a machete spotted during the incident.
Northumbria Police has confirmed it was called to the area shortly before, at 8.30pm.
A spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a man believed to be in possession of a bladed weapon in Jarrow.
“It was reported that a man was seen carrying a bladed weapon near Albert Road.
“Armed officers were deployed and a 28-year-old man was arrested on Derby Street on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
“No one was injured during the incident and the man arrested currently remains in police custody.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.