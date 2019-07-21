Man arrested over South Shields machete incident
A man is in custody after police were alerted to reports of someone wielding a machete.
By James Barker
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 24:57
Northumbria Police were called to Talbot Road, in South Shields, on Friday, at about 9.50pm.
Officers attended the area and found a man, who was in a “vulnerable state”, and who was assisted by a specially trained mental-health triage team. A man was arrested on suspicion of affray and was still in custody on Saturday morning.
