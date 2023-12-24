A South Tyneside man who slipped-up while trying to pinch butter, confectionery and clothing has been told to sort his life out by magistrates.

They warned Deacon Greener, 20, of Richmond Road, South Shields, who is getting professional help for substance abuse, he was “clearly on a downward spiral”.

Greener attempted to steal from three stores in South Shields town centre within minutes of each other on Thursday, December 21.

Prosecutor Jessica Singh revealed his first attempt was at Sports Direct, his second at Poundland and the third at Heron Foods, at the marketplace.

She said: “He has gone into Sports Direct, picked up a jacket and attempted to remove the security tag. He went into the changing rooms.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

“He came out with just one item, and had the jacket on. It had a hole where the tag would have been. He was stopped.

“In Poundland, he tried to take items. When seen, he tried to push past staff and became aggressive. At Heron Foods, he tried to remove goods but was stopped.

“There was some planning, and these offences are aggravated by his previous convictions.”

Greener pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted theft from a shop. His several past convictions, including burglary and shop theft.

He is subject to a court-ordered drug rehabilitation requirement, as part of a 12-month community order, imposed for other offending.

Tim Gregory, defending, told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “In police interview, he accepted the allegations against him.

“There’s been issues of substance and alcohol misuse. I’m not sure these offences are consequences of that.

“He says he had been arguing with his father and went out and committed these offences.

“There’s one of trying to steal a tracksuit top but items of sweets and butter seem more because he was in an agitated manner.

“He says that he is keen to overcome the problems that he has. He’s a bright lad and left school with five GCSEs, and was a welder.”

Magistrates fined Greener £60, and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £24 victim surcharge.