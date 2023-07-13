A man who threw a bottle at a woman's head after a row has avoided jail.

Carl Moore's aim was "spot on" as the glass hit struck the victim behind the ear and caused a nasty cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the pair had been arguing inside a property, which spilled outside after she tried to make a getaway.

Man avoids jail after throwing bottle at woman's head following row

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan KC sentenced Moore, 35, of Barbour Avenue, South Shields, South Tyneside, to 12 months behind bars, suspended for two years.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The judge said: "You were convicted after a trial of common assault and unlawful wounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You were with a lady, you had an argument, you slapped her, she ran out of the house and you followed her and threw a bottle at her.

"Unhappily, your aim was spot on because the bottle hit her on the head and caused quite a serious injury."

Elizabeth Muir, defending, told the court that a number of references and testimonials had been submitted on behalf of Moore.

The judge also imposed a five-year restraining order against the defendant alongside 140 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad