News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Man avoids jail after throwing bottle at woman's head following row

The case was heard in Newcastle Crown Court.
By Karon Kelly
Published 13th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

A man who threw a bottle at a woman's head after a row has avoided jail.

Carl Moore's aim was "spot on" as the glass hit struck the victim behind the ear and caused a nasty cut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the pair had been arguing inside a property, which spilled outside after she tried to make a getaway.

Man avoids jail after throwing bottle at woman's head following rowMan avoids jail after throwing bottle at woman's head following row
Man avoids jail after throwing bottle at woman's head following row
Most Popular

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan KC sentenced Moore, 35, of Barbour Avenue, South Shields, South Tyneside, to 12 months behind bars, suspended for two years.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The judge said: "You were convicted after a trial of common assault and unlawful wounding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You were with a lady, you had an argument, you slapped her, she ran out of the house and you followed her and threw a bottle at her.

"Unhappily, your aim was spot on because the bottle hit her on the head and caused quite a serious injury."

Elizabeth Muir, defending, told the court that a number of references and testimonials had been submitted on behalf of Moore.

The judge also imposed a five-year restraining order against the defendant alongside 140 hours of unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He must also complete a number of rehabilitative accredited programmes and activities.