Man banned from roads over drug driving offence
A South Tyneside man has been banned from driving for a year after getting behind the wheel having taken cocaine.
Jak Philip Taylor, 22, of Copley Avenue, South Shields, was stopped by police while driving a Renault Clio in Sorrel Gardens on March 8.
Eve McDonnell, prosecuting, told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court that officers stopped Taylor because they were concerned about his driving.
She said: “They realised his eyes were glazed, he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.”
Tests showed he had 32 microgrammes of cocaine in his body, three times the limit.
Defending, Geoffrey Forrester, said Taylor is of good character but “has to learn a lesson and pay the consequences.”
Taylor, who pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with a controlled drug above the limit, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £80. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.