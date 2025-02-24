Man caused ‘catastrophic’ injuries to his girlfriend’s brother during an attack at a South Shields house
Pearse Kavanagh, 47, was socialising with his then partner and her brother, Philip McQueeney, inside a South Shields house on July 19, 2022, before he attacked his girlfriend and then Philip.
As a result of the assault, 40-year-old Philip suffered internal bleeding, which later proved to be fatal.
When Northumbria Police arrived at the property, on Rowan Drive, they were met by the female victim, Sarah McQueeney, who had suffered facial injuries and bruising, and found Philip lying on the living room floor in a dazed state.
Philip soon became unresponsive and his condition rapidly deteriorated before he tragically passed away in hospital less than three hours later.
A post-mortem revealed that Philip had suffered a cardiac arrest and internal bleeding as a result of the injuries that he suffered during the attack.
Officers initially arrested Kavanagh, of Coldwell Terrace in Gateshead, in connection with the assault against his partner and the attack on Philip before they re-arrested him in June 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter.
He was later charged and admitted to the assault but denied manslaughter.
Kavanagh claimed that Philip had attacked him and they had ended up punching each other but that he had not kicked him.
Following a ten-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in December 2024, a jury found Kavanagh guilty of manslaughter and he was remanded in custody.
On Friday, February 21, he appeared before the same court where a judge sentenced him to nine-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter, and ten months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Simon Drenon, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “No result will change or reverse the tragic events leading to Philip’s death – and our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this time.
“They have shown incredible patience and dignity throughout the lengthy proceedings, and I sincerely hope the sentence passed today can offer them some degree of comfort.
“This is unfortunately yet another sad case that highlights the potential consequences of choosing violence.
“Kavanagh made a decision to act in such a manner – and now as a result, he has destroyed more than one life forever.
“There is never an acceptable excuse for violence and this tragic case should act as a sobering reminder of that across all communities we serve.”