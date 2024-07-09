Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have charged a man following an alleged attack in a South Shields nightclub.

Dean Sinclair, of Oakmere Close, in Houghton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and sexual assault following the alleged incident in an Ocean Road nightclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged following an alleged attack at a South Shields nightclub. | Northumbria Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that an offender approached a woman on the dance floor of a nightclub before being pushed away.

It is then understood that he threw a glass bottle at her face being leaving the scene.

Police have stated that the victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.