Man charged with GBH and sexual assault following alleged South Shields nightclub attack

By Ryan Smith
Published 9th Jul 2024, 10:51 BST
Police have charged a man following an alleged attack in a South Shields nightclub.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that a 36-year-old man has been charged following an incident at a South Shields nightclub during the early hours of Saturday, July 6.

Dean Sinclair, of Oakmere Close, in Houghton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and sexual assault following the alleged incident in an Ocean Road nightclub.

A man has been charged following an alleged attack at a South Shields nightclub. | Northumbria Police

It was reported that an offender approached a woman on the dance floor of a nightclub before being pushed away.

It is then understood that he threw a glass bottle at her face being leaving the scene.

Police have stated that the victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sinclair is due to appear before borough magistrates today (Tuesday, July 9).

