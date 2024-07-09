Man charged with GBH and sexual assault following alleged South Shields nightclub attack
Northumbria Police have confirmed that a 36-year-old man has been charged following an incident at a South Shields nightclub during the early hours of Saturday, July 6.
Dean Sinclair, of Oakmere Close, in Houghton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and sexual assault following the alleged incident in an Ocean Road nightclub.
It was reported that an offender approached a woman on the dance floor of a nightclub before being pushed away.
It is then understood that he threw a glass bottle at her face being leaving the scene.
Police have stated that the victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Sinclair is due to appear before borough magistrates today (Tuesday, July 9).