Man charged with public order offence over alleged Munich Air Disaster comments

Northumbria Police have charged a Newcastle United fan with a public order offence over alleged comments relating to the Munich Air Disaster.

By Ryan Smith
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST- 2 min read
On Thursday, September 28, Northumbria Police were made aware of a video circulating on social media which showed a man allegedly making offensive comments about the Munich Air Disaster.

The video followed Newcastle United’s 1-0 win against Manchester City at St James’ Park on Wednesday, September 27.

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man on Friday, September 29, and he has since been charged with a public order offence.

He has been bailed ahead of appearing in court and must not enter an exclusion zone at St James’ Park on match days.

A man has been charged with a public order offence over alleged comments made about the Munich Air Disaster. Photo: Northumbria Police.A man has been charged with a public order offence over alleged comments made about the Munich Air Disaster. Photo: Northumbria Police.
A man has been charged with a public order offence over alleged comments made about the Munich Air Disaster. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Superintendent Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, has reminded that public that the Force will take incidents of this nature seriously.

He said: “First and foremost, I would like to stress that this type of behaviour has absolutely no place in our communities – and we take reports of this nature very seriously.

“As soon as we were made aware of the video, an investigation was immediately launched, with officers working hard to identify a suspect who has since been arrested and charged.

“I would like to thank both the public and our partners for their continued support.

“We would ask people not to speculate either in the community or on social media. Doing so could potentially jeopardise live criminal proceedings.”

Newcastle United has criticised the alleged chanting and has stressed that it is committed to working with Northumbria Police to remove this kind of behaviour from football.

A spokesperson for the club commented: “Tragedy-related chanting and gesturing is completely unacceptable and Newcastle United is committed to working with authorities and the wider football community to eradicate it.”

Inquiries into the incident are still ongoing and anyone with further information should report it to police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

