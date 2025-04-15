Man cut his head after his friend pushed him into a police van in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heavy drinking South Tyneside man assaulted his one-legged pal by pushing him into the back of a police van when their late-night frolics accidentally became violent.

Glenn Peterson, 57, gave his friend on crutches a shove, sending him toppling into the vehicle and cutting his head at 11.30pm on Thursday, July 18.

The incident, in a street off Stanhope Road, South Shields, turned his victim to anger and was caught on high-definition police body worn camera.

The footage was played to borough magistrates after Peterson, of Vine Street, Tyne Dock, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

The court heard he carried out the attack during a period in which he was drinking six litres of booze a day, which he has reduced to 1.5 litres.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said Peterson’s friend had been detained by officers so that he could be recalled to prison.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | NW

She added: “The victim has never been supportive of a prosecution. He had been arrested and cautioned.

“The defendant pushed the victim into the rear of a police van, that’s the assault.

“There was a cut to the victim’s head, but he was unsupportive. The defendant comes before the court and pleads guilty.”

Magistrates heard Peterson was last before the court a year ago, for an offence of battery, and was subject to a community order when he assaulted his friend.

David Forrester, defending, said: “In 26 years I’ve dealt with a lot of offences of defendants who are before the court for resisting police, but not before the court for assisting police.

“What he was trying to do was get his friend into the van, he was trying to assist. He didn’t know that he would bang his head. It was a reckless act.

“He should have been nowhere near the police van. He has an alcohol problem. It’s now 1.5 litres a day, reducing from six litres a day.

“The Probation Service has determined that his alcohol issue is so significant that it’s not appropriate to put him on an alcohol requirement.”

Magistrates revoked Peterson’s current community order and imposed a new one of 12 months, with 30 rehabilitation days.

They fined him £40, and he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

