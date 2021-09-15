Man exposed himself to two women on same South Shields street just five days apart

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

Ian Houston, 32, exposed himself twice on Beach Road five days apart in September last year.

He had made unwanted advances to one but Houston, of Lutterworth Road, Longbenton, Newcastle, has now been placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading told South Tyneside Magistrates court that the incidents had happened on September 15 and September 20.

The court was told Houston had made unwanted advances to his first victim who, in her victim statement, said she was “disgusted about what he had done and just wanted to be left alone”.

The second woman said she had “been left feeling sick to my stomach”.

Defending himself, Houston, who pleaded guilty to two counts of exposure, said: “I did it, it was wrong.”

District Judge Paul Currer told Houston his behaviour had been “childish and foolish” and had caused “great offence”.

As well as the sex offenders’ register requirement, he handed Houston a two-year community order.

It requires him to complete 35 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service and 100 hours of unpaid work.