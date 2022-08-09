Man grew his own cannabis supply to help cope with back pain

Police found 64 illegal plants growing in Christopher Milne's loft when they were called to his home after a report of a water leak last October.

Newcastle Crown court heard the crop was capable of producing over two kilos of cannabis.

Milne, 47, of Edinburgh Road, Jarrow, who has never been in trouble before, admitted producing cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Christopher Milne.

Fiona Lamb, defending, told the court: "He grows cannabis to help with pain relief and to help him relax.

"All of the pain relief from the doctors simply does not do it."

Judge Julie Clemitson said she accepted Milne has a history of "significant back problems and pain" and that he does not pose a risk to the public.

She told Milne: "The offence was discovered as a result of a water leak in your flat, which led police to discover the cannabis grow you had in your loft.

"You had a not insignificant number of plants growing there.

"There were 64 plants in total and 48 of them were considered to be potential for yield up to 2.62 kilos.

"You had a drying room and you had bypassed the electricity."