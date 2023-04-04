Man guilty of rape and false imprisonment after attacking 16-year-old girl he met online

A man has been convicted of rape and false imprisonment after locking a 16-year-old girl in his B&B room and attacking her.

Lee Metcalf, 38, of Tynedale Crescent in Penshaw, met the teenage girl through social media and arranged to meet up with her in person.

He invited her back to his room in a B&B and they watched Netflix before she decided to leave.

Lee Metcalf will be sentenced next month.

This led to Metcalf throwing his victim’s shoes out of the window before threatening and raping her.

After the attack he fell asleep, which allowed the 16-year-old to escape and contact the police.

Metcalf was soon arrested and charged with one count of rape and another count of false imprisonment.

He denied his guilt and claimed the sex was consensual however the jury at Newcastle Crown Court found him guilty of both counts on Friday 31 March.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in the same court on May 10.

Detective Constable Nick Moses, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department, said: “Metcalf preyed on a teenager two decades his junior and subjected her to a terrifying ordeal.

“I absolutely welcome this conviction and hope it provides his brave victim with some comfort in knowing he faces a lengthy prison sentence.

“I want to praise the survivor for her bravery and composure during the investigation and trial – because of your courage in coming forward, a dangerous man is locked up and will be unable to hurt anyone else.”

Detective Constable Moses added: “I hope this conviction serves as a stark warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view of consent that someone consenting to meet up with you or agreeing to go back to your room or home absolutely does not equate to sexual consent.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities we work closely with.“If you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”

