Michael Owens, 36, left her with a small cut when he lashed out after they argued in the Ben Lomond pub in Jarrow two days before Christmas.

Owens, of George Scott Street, South Shields, could remember nothing of his attack, due to being intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough magistrates were told the couple had reconciled but they still issued a two-year restraining order against him after he entered a guilty plea to a common assault charge.

The pair had been drinking in the Ben Lomond pub.

The order puts him at risk of being returned to court if he threatens violence against her before January 2025.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson said: “The parties were drinking in the Ben Lomond pub on December 23.

“The defendant and the injured party were in a relationship and on this occasion had been out drinking.

“They got into an argument and the defendant swiped glasses across a table. She put her hand out to protect herself and sustained a small cut. He was arrested.”

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and should be given credit for that.

“From the Probation Service report, it’s quite clear that he has no recollection, he simply can’t remember what occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He uses alcohol quite significantly, he’s a heavy drinker. He recognises that he needs to take control of his alcohol, many of his offences are drink-related.

“They have rekindled their relationship. Since this incident, there’s been no further incidents. What he explains to me is that their relationship is watertight. They want to move forward.

“He recognises he has an issue with alcohol, and he wants to reduce his intake. He’s not alcohol dependent but says out of boredom, he drinks.”

Magistrates sentenced Owens, who is in employment, to an 18-month community order, with 30 days on the Building Better Relationships programme and 40 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.