Man jailed for attempted murder after knife attack on woman

A man has been jailed for attempted murder after launching into a knife attack on a woman.

David Fletcher, 62, from South Shields, carried out the attack in Gilsegate, Durham City.

Teesside Crown Court heard how in May (2024) Fletcher dragged the victim into a secluded area between two buildings and began attacking her with a knife.

David Fletcher. | Durham Constabulary.

As she screamed out for help, a woman ran over to try and intervene and attempted to grab the knife from Fletcher.

The woman managed to get the knife and moved it away from Fletcher whilst other members of the public approached to create distance between them.

When police officers arrived, residents pointed them in the direction of Fletcher who was sat on a brick wall with the knife sheath in his possession.

He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Fletcher pleaded guilty to attempted murder, possession of a knife and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 17 years in prison with a further four years on extended licence.

Detective Constable Jack Robinson, from Durham Constabulary, said: “This was a terrifying incident for both the victim and residents who bravely intervened to save the woman’s life.

“Levels of violence like this will not be tolerated in County Durham we will do everything in our control to remove dangerous and volatile people like Fletcher off our streets.

“The victim has made a full recovery and I hope she takes some comfort in knowing her attacker is behind bars for a considerable time.”