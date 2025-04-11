Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A danger driver who stole his uncle's car and crashed it twice has kept his freedom.

Charlie Spowart, who was almost twice the legal alcohol limit and had no licence, smashed into railings in the Vauxhall Insignia then sparked a ten minute police chase before he crashed into a traffic bollard in the early hours of April 2 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the vehicle, which had to be replaced, had been the owner's "pride and joy" and he needed it for work but he said in a statement: "Charlie doesn't seem to care."

Prosecutor Michael Cahill told the court Spowart first crashed into railings on Prince Edward Road in South Shields and continued onto the pavement then drove off.

Police followed the vehicle in a bid to get him to stop and he did briefly pause but then reversed and headed back in the same direction.

Prosecutor Michael Cahill said it was when Spowart reached The Ridgeway he lost control and collided with a traffic bollard then left the vehicle through the passenger window and ran off.

Charlie Spowart. | Northumbria Police

He was found hiding behind the sofa in his living room.

Spowart, 25, of Western Approach, South Shields, admitted dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving over the alcohol limit, having no licence or insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

The court heard Spowart's uncle had gone to bed with his vehicle parked outside and was woken up by the police the next morning to say it had been involved in an accident.

He said he had been in the area staying with family, was going through a hard time and was "utterly dazed" when he found out what had happened.

He added in his impact statement: "He is my nephew, a member of close family, I couldn't believe he would do this to me."

The victim said the offence impacted him financially and added: "Charlie doesn't seem to care."

The court heard Spowart, who had suffered a bereavement, has made significant progress since the offences.

Mr Recorder Dapinder Singh KC told him: "I'm going to give you a chance. Don't waste it."

Spowart was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years with programme and rehabilitation requirements, alcohol monitoring and an 18 month road ban.

