Man left injured following an early morning hit-and-run in Jarrow
Emergency services received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound between Testo’s Roundabout and the Tyne Tunnel at around 7.40am on Tuesday, December 17.
It was reported to Northumbria Police that a white car had collided with a black Vauxhall Corsa before driving away from the scene.
As a result of that reported collision, the Corsa has then collided with a grey Mercedes A-Class.
A man in his 70s, from the Vauxhall Corsa, was taken to hospital with leg injuries for treatment - where he currently remains.
Officers have already carried out a number of inquiries into the collision and are now asking members of the public with information to get in touch.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time, who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to, or following the collision which could assist their inquires.
Anyone with information about this incident, can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, or by using the live chat, or report forms function on the Force website.
For those unable to contact the Force this way can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20241217-0144.