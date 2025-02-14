Man left peacemaker with head injuries after ugly scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who left a "peacemaker" with head injuries in a city centre attack has been put behind bars.

Sean Tait knocked the victim to the ground, kicked his head and stamped on him in Newcastle in July 2018.

Sean Tait | Northumbria Police

The man ended up in hospital with a V-shaped wound to the back of his head, a broken nose and swelling.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he has since died of unrelated causes and the delay in the case has been caused by Tait failing to turn up when the case was listed for trial, twice.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court the victim had met his friend in South Shields and they visited a pub in Jarrow before they headed to Newcastle for a night out.

Trouble flared when they were leaving the city to head back to South Tyneside but Mr Ahmad said the victim had acted as "peacemaker".

Mr Ahmad added: "He tried to walk away but was approached by the defendant.

"The defendant put him to the ground and kicked him to the head before stamping on him."

The court heard the violence stopped when a police van approached.

Tait, 36, of Belgrave Parade, Elswick, Newcastle, who has previous convictions for violence, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial.

He admitted two bail act offences by failing to turn up for two earlier trials in February 2020 and April 2023.

Judge Carolyn Scott jailed Tait for a total of 66 months and said his behaviour was "disgraceful".

Ellen Wright, defending, said Tait is "deeply, deeply remorseful and ashamed of his actions" and added: "If he could go back in time and take it back he would."

The court heard Tait has family committments and has completed courses in custody on remand.