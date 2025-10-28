Man required hospital treatment following a suspected ammonia attack in Hebburn

Police are investigating a suspected ammonia attack in Hebburn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation after a man was injured as the result of an ammonia attack in Hebburn.

It was reported to officers that at 11.45am on Monday, October 20, that a man was driving on Cambridge Avenue when two people riding bikes began to follow him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that when he got out of the car, one of them produced a bottle and squirted him in the face with a liquid that is suspected to be ammonia.

Police are investigating following a suspected ammonia attack in Hebburn. | Other 3rd Party

The man, who is aged in his 60s, suffered injuries to his eyes and required hospital treatment as a result of the incident.

Northumbria Police are now appealing for members of the public who have information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “We received a report that at 11.45am on Monday, October 20, a man was driving a car on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn when two people riding bikes began to follow him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the man got out of the car, one of the people produced a bottle and squirted him in the face with a liquid which was suspected to be ammonia.

“The man – who is in his 60s – sustained redness to his eyes in the incident and after being taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries he was later discharged.

“Enquiries into the report are ongoing and anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

“For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote crime reference number 123576C/25.”